Register
05:24 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C) wait with supporters for the results of the national election in a hotel, in Quito, April 2, 2017

    Moreno Win Signals ‘New Layer of Left-Wing Leadership Across Latin America’

    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18930

    Amid a right-wing resurgence in Latin America, leftist candidate Lenin Moreno has won Ecuador’s presidential election. Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear spoke with GreenLeft Weekly correspondent Denis Rogatyuk about Moreno’s victory and the impact it could have on Latin America’s political landscape.

    Moreno served as vice president during the first administration of outgoing President Rafael Correa, and is best known for his international advocacy for disability rights, living as a paraplegic since suffering a gunshot to his spine.

    ​Though he was named for Russian Communist revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin, Rogatyuk described Moreno as a socialist with an outlook on governing similar to Correa’s. 

    "When we are talking about Lenin Moreno we are effectively talking of the citizen’s revolution’s unique mixture of what I would call radical social democracy, mixed with the indigenous 'good living' concept, which basically promotes sustainable living with the promotion of human rights."

    After Moreno’s victory, his chief rival, banker Guillermo Lasso, demanded a recount, claiming that corruption and fraud had tainted the results.

    "This is sickening, we’re not going to allow it," Lasso said, claiming Moreno and his camp had "crossed the line" in order to "install an illegal government." Lasso garnered 49 percent of the vote while Moreno edged him out with 51 percent. 

    Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C) gives a speech alongside Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (2nd R) and his wife Rocio Gonzalez (L) during a national election day in a hotel, in Quito, April 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Moreno Wins Ecuador Presidential Election After 99% of Votes Counted

    "Crying fraud and refusing to accept electoral results has become the go-to tactic of the right wing all across Latin America," Rogatyuk said, explaining that this precedent was set in Venezuela in 2013, when Henrique Capriles refused to accept his loss to Hugo Chavez, inciting his supporters to riot.

    Rogatyuk pointed out that 300 observers from around the world came to oversee Ecuador’s election, among them former Paraguayan President Jose "Pepe" Mujica. The elections were found to be free and fair.

    Loud and Clear Host Brian Becker noted Lasso’s statement that if he won he would, in his words, “cordially invite” WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London, asking Rogatyuk whether Assange still needed to fear eviction under Moreno.

    "I think Julian can breathe a very heavy sigh of relief," he said, adding, "Just yesterday I heard Julian Assange returned the favor and politely asked Guillermo Lasso to leave Ecuador and retire in Panama where Lasso has most of his tax havens and fiscal paradises." 

    Alianza PAIS's presidential candidate Lenin Moreno, left, and his running mate Jorge Glas smile end of the day of the presidential election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ecuador went to the polls in a second round presidential elections.
    © AP Photo/ Dolores Ochoa
    Moreno Winning Ecuador’s Presidential Election, Opposition Demands Vote Recount

    Becker highlighted the rightward shift in Latin American politics in recent years, noting conservative governments assuming power in places like Bolivia, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Honduras and Brazil.

    He asked Rogatyuk what he thought Moreno’s victory could mean for left-wing politics in the region, especially given the recent deaths of Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

    Rogatyuk said he feels that "Moreno could actually signify a new layer of left-wing leadership across Latin America,” because he’s “a man who was part of the original team of revolutionaries in Ecuador, but also someone who has a slightly different image, a very humble image, an image that is contrary to absolutely everything that the right-wing presidents in Argentina, in Peru and Brazil look like."

    Related:

    Brazil Recalls Ambassadors From Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia
    Kerry Asked Ecuador to Prevent Assange From Releasing Clinton Docs - WikiLeaks
    Ecuador Admits to Cutting Internet Access for WikiLeaks' Assange
    Despite Ecuador’s Denial, US Pressured Embassy to Cut Assange’s Internet
    Assange Says Hillary Clinton Behind Ecuador’s UK Embassy Ban on Internet
    Tags:
    leftist politics, Election, Lenin Moreno, Ecuador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok