Le Pen Denies Seeking to Meet Trump During January Stay in New York City

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On January 12, Le Pen arrived in New York City with an unannounced two-day visit and was spotted in the Trump Tower.

"No, I was not trying to meet with him. He says we did not meet, and that is true," Le Pen said in an interview with the Public Senat broadcaster.

She added that Trump was aware of who was running for presidency in France and familiar with their campaigns.

Following the reports about Le Pen's visit to Trump Tower, her office director Nicolas Lesage told Sputnik that she would meet with several US officials and confirmed that she would not meet with Trump. According to White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks, none of Trump's team members had plans to meet with Le Pen.

