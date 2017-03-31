Trump Hopes to 'Reboot' Ties With Egypt, Build 'Strong Connection' - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The senior official noted that security will remain a key part of the United States' ties with Egypt.

"He [Trump] wants to use President Sisi’s visit to reboot the bilateral relationship and build on the strong connection the two president’s established when they first met in New York last September," the senior official stated.

"President Trump also wants to increase the focus on economic and commercial cooperation in our bilateral relationship."

The United States plans to keep providing both foreign military support and economic support for Egypt under the administration of President Donald Trump, the official added.

"We’ve had a long standing relationship with substantial foreign military assistance and economic support," the senior official stated. "That support has continued and we anticipate it will continue into the future."