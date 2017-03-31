Russia Signs Military Units Inclusion Agreement With South Ossetia

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sysoyev South Ossetia to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia After April 9 Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Shoigu said two documents were signed.

"The first one is on the inclusion into the Russian Armed Forces of some units of the South Ossetian Armed Forces, as well as the agreement on the activities of the courier services," he said.

South Ossetia declared its independence from Georgia in early 1990s and is currently recognized as an independent state by several nations, including Russia. In 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against the breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, ending in a five-day war with Russia.