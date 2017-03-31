Register
16:12 GMT +331 March 2017
    A view of a logo at the entrance of a Halkbank branch on Februrary 14, 2014, in Istanbul

    Ankara Refutes US Claims of Turkish Bank Violating Sanctions on Iran

    Politics
    Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank, did not break national or international law, nor did it violate the United Nations’ policy of sanctions against Iran, Mehmet Simsek, the deputy prime minister of Turkey said Friday commenting on the detention of its Deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — On Monday, Atilla was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on suspicion of a secret deal aimed at sending money to Iran, an act which violates international sanctions.

    “Halkbank did not violate national or international law, it did not act contrary to the UN sanctions [against Iran]. Turkish government is behind this bank as it is responsible for the whole banking sector of Turkey,” Simsek said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster.

    Halkbank, the seventh largest bank in Turkey, may face troubles with foreign borrowing as a result of Atilla’s arrest, Simsek underlined.

    Mehmet Hakan Atilla (R), a deputy general manager of Halkbank, is shown in this court room sketch with his attorney Gerald J. DiChiara (C) as he appears before Judge James C. Francis IV in Manhattan federal court in New York, New York, U.S
    Arrest of Turkish Banker in US Political Process - Turkish Foreign Minister
    According to the US Department of Justice, Atilla is suspected of helping gold trader Reza Zarrab transfer large sums of money to Iran via US financial institutions.

    On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Atilla’s arrest may have been influenced by former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara, who is believed to have close ties with Fethullah terrorist organization (FETO), which Ankara accuses of organizing Turkey's thwarted July coup.

    For years Iran has been impacted by the burden of international sanctions introduced by the United States, the European Union, as well as by the United Nations against the backdrop of its nuclear and missile activities. Washington's anti-Tehran sanctions regime also includes the restrictions imposed after the 1979 revolution. On July 14, 2015, Iran and the group of six international mediators signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for gradual sanctions relief.

      avatar
      cast235
      MORE reason NOT to USE DOLLAR, Russia should use it's SWIFT exclusively with Ruble. NO MORE dollar. And start ditching the Euro.
      Use metals rather. Rare earth and other commodities. Russia MUST begin a PHASE , to introduce all payments in RUBLE only. Unless they have like GOLD etc. Oh well.

      I would begin demanding 5% of the payment in Ruble,. Just to start.

      All banking NO MORE in Dollar.
      IRAN should JOIN Russia deep. So IRAN tuns in Russian SWIFT. and soon begin running all transactions in Rus Swift ONLY!!1
      And NO DOLLAR for NOTHING ALL with Ruble or metals. Also gems etc. Of course.
      FeEisi
      The US is okay supporting the Kurdish 'terrorist' in Syria but Turkey is not allowed to do anything for the 'terrorist' government of Iran. US security is more important than Turkish security.
