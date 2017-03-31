BEIJING (Sputnik) – Xi Jinping will visit the Mar-a-Lago estate of US President Donald Trump in Florida on April 6-7.

"Both sides believe that the two nations can be cooperative partners and seek mutual benefits based on the principles of being non-confrontational and non-conflict, and address sensitive issues in a constructive manner," Zeguang said on Friday, as quoted by The South China Morning Post.

The vice foreign minister stressed that trade relations between the United States and China have brought benefits to both countries.

"Chinese companies’ investment in the US is growing rapidly and creating job opportunities there, which can help address the trade deficit," Zeguang said, urging Washington to create "a good environment" for Chinese businesses investing in the US.

On Thursday, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said that the upcoming meeting between the US and Chinese leaders could be an opportunity to develop bilateral ties, however, many issues stand in the way, including trade.

The relations between China and the United States became tense after Trump's communications with Taiwan, the independence of which is not recognized by China, as well as Trump's criticism on various issues, including China’s military buildup in the South China Sea.