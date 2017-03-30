MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tillerson was speaking in Turkey where he arrived to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"In the US, the people of Turkey have a trusted ally and a partner who is committed to its safety and security and advancing economic opportunity … The Trump administration will continue to build ties with the long-standing ally and our friend," Tillerson said at a press briefing.

Turkey and the United States will stay together as part of the US-led coalition seeking to defeat Daesh, he said.

"There is no space between Turkey and the United States and our commitment to defeat Daesh, to defeat ISIS not just in Syria and Iraq, but as members of the greater coalition, to defeat Daesh anywhere Daesh shows its face on planet Earth, they will be confronted by the coalition to defeat them on the ground field, as well as in the cyberspace and in the social media space," he added.