Russia Regrets US Decided to Skip April 14 Afghan Peace Conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zakharova labeled the US "an important player on Afghanistan."

"We, of course, regret Washington's refusal to participate in the consultations," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner told Sputnik last week that the US "does not plan to participate" in the April 14 talks in Moscow.

"Joining the regional countries' peacekeeping efforts would be an additional signal to the armed Afghan opposition about the need to stop the armed struggle and start negotiations," Zakharova stressed.