Russia-US Ties Being at Very Low Level 'Bad Signal' - Upper House Speaker

US Wants to 'Push' Russia From Military Market by New Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the United States imposed sanctions on eight Russian companies over the Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA) in connection with the Iran, North Korea and Syria.

The relations are "at a very low level… this is a very bad signal," Matvienko said, but added that Russia "hopes for a mutually respectful dialogue with the US on issues of the bilateral and international agenda."

The United States imposed sanctions on 150th Aircraft Repair Plant, Aviaexport, Bazalt, Kolomna Design Bureau of Machine-Building (KBM), Rosoboronexport (ROE), Ulyanovsk Higher Aviation Academy of Civil Aviation (UVAUGA), Ural Training Center for Civil Aviation (UUTsCA), Zhukovskiy and Gagarin Academy (Z&G Academy).