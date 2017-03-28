Russia, China Oppose 'Dangerous' Deployment of US Missile Defense in S Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov stressed that "one should take into account not the intentions but the potentials" when weighing arguments of the US missile systems' exclusive goal of deterring the North Korean threat.

"The potential of the US missile defense system, which includes THAAD systems, certainly affects our strategic forces, negatively affects the security not only of Russia but also of China and other countries. Therefore, together with the Chinese partners we consistently oppose the Pentagon's dangerous undertakings," Lavrov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty weekly.

The US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system deployment in South Korea, part of a July 2016 bilateral agreement, began early this month in response to North Korea's recent missile tests.

Russia categorically objects to North Korea's buildup of nuclear capacity, missile launches and nuclear tests, Lavrov added.

"North Korea, which has a common border with Russia, is steadily increasing its nuclear and missile potential, constantly carrying out missile launches and nuclear tests, which we strongly object to."