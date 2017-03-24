US Anti-Iran Sanctions Act Likely to Kill Nuclear Deal, Provoke War - NGO

© AFP 2017/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / Jamejamonline Iran Uses Naval Cooperation to Boost Ties With Russia Amid Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US lawmakers introduced legislation for new sanctions against Iran that could violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and trigger a broader conflict in the region, the National Iranian American Council said in a press release.

A new bill introduced in the Senate to increase economic sanctions against Iran to hold them accountable for alleged support of terrorist activities, Senator Ted Corker said in a press release on Thursday.

“The ‘Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017’ would risk killing the JCPOA and undoing the restrictions in place on Iran’s nuclear program and could very well provoke a military confirmation between the US and Iran,” the release stated.

This legislation is introduced at an inappropriate time, the release claimed, considering the Trump administration has not established a policy towards Iran and Iran’s Presidential Elections are within two months.

With respect to the elections, new sanctions could shift the balance of Iranian politics from moderate support of engagement with the West to a preference of a “hardline candidate” such as Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the release stated.

The bill would designate the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution, a branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, as a terror group, the release stated. The bill would also mandate the re-imposition of sanctions on Iranian entities that were de-listed pursuant to the JCPOA, the release stated.