Register
21:37 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Space exploration

    Russia Hopes India to Join Initiative on Non-Deploying Weapons in Space

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5920

    Russia hopes India will join the Russian initiative on non-deployment of weapons in outer space, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Director Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – Ulyanov reminded that in 2004, Russia took a unilateral decision not to be the first to place weapons in outer space, setting a good example for other countries to follow suit.

    "A total of 16 countries, including Brazil, Sri Lanka, Cuba and Argentina, have already joined this initiative. Each year, we submit a draft resolution for the UN General Assembly’s consideration. We are grateful to India for voting for it. We hope that India would fully join this initiative in a form of bilateral statement or in a different manner. At this stage, as we see, Indian colleagues are not ready to do that," Ulyanov said at the Foreign Service Institute in New Delhi.

    The diplomat pointed out the Russian intention to prevent arms race in outer space.

    GLONASS-K satellite
    © Photo: spacecorp.ru
    GLONASS Base Station in India to Expedite 'Space Centric' Warfare Command
    "One of the Russia priorities is prevention of arms race in outer space. The threat of deploying weapons in outer space is increasing, several countries will be technically capable to do that in the near future. If that happens, that will radically change rules of the game," Ulyanov stressed.

    The ministerial official added that these changes would have negative consequences for control over weapons and disarmament process.

    "That is why, at this stage, we are doing everything possible to prevent this scenario. Along with China, at a conference on disarmament, we presented a draft agreement on banning deployment of weapons in outer space," Ulyanov outlined.

    Currently space activities are regulated by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibited deployment of weapons of mass destruction in space, in orbit of Earth or on the Moon or any other celestial object. Over 100 countries, including Russia, China, the United States and India, have signed and ratified the treaty.

    Related:

    GLONASS Base Station in India to Expedite 'Space Centric' Warfare Command
    India May Make Parking Space Mandatory for Buying Cars
    India’s Space Program Makes Steady Gains
    India Expedites Its Space Centric Warfare Program
    Tags:
    space, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok