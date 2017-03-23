Register
18:36 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.

    Trump Feels 'Vindicated' Over His Wiretapping Claims Against Obama

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    218120

    United States House Intelligence Committee’s Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes told journalists that between November 2016 and January 2017 US intelligence "incidentally " intercepted some conversations of President Donald Trump’s team.

    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Unintentional Wiretapping of Trump Was 'Legal' as He Wasn't Subject of Probe - House Intel Commitee
    "I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show that the president-elect and his team were, I guess, at least monitored. It looks to me like it was all legally collected, but it was essentially a lot of information on the president-elect and his transition team and what they were doing," Nunes was quoted as saying by Politico.

    He noted that the surveillance was not related to Russia or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team.

    "I think the President is concerned and he should be," Nunes added. The committee still needs more time to investigate, but some of the espionage activity "seems to be inappropriate."

    He also said that the committee would launch a probe to investigate who was aware of the "incidental" wiretapping and who ordered to keep the information secret.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Nunes' Information Does Not Support Trump's Wiretapping Claims - Lawmaker
    On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Former President Barack Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

    Commenting on Nunes’ statements, Trump noted that he felt "somewhat vindicated" on his claims against Obama.

    "I must tell you, I somewhat do. I very much appreciated the fact they found what they found," Trump said at the White House.

    The fact that Nunes first spoke to journalists and then reported at the White House outrages Democrats and members of the intelligence community.

    For example, Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Committee, said that first of all Nunes should have briefed him. He also expressed confidence that Nunes’ actions may challenge the credibility of the investigation as well as the probe into Trump’s team alleged connections with Russia.

    "The chairman will need to decide whether he is the chairman of an independent investigation into conduct which includes allegations of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians, or he is going to act as a surrogate of the White House because he cannot do both," Schiff said.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Trump Administration Unaware of White House Officials Under FBI Investigation - Spokesman
    He was echoed by Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

    "What if it’s one of the president’s people who is being investigated. Is he going to damage the investigation? It all feels very, very odd," Himes said.
    Eric Swalwell, another member of the intelligence panel, also expressed concerns over the situation.

    "The House Intelligence Committee is charged with investigating Russia's interference into our election and whether any U.S. persons were involved.

    The chairman's actions and closeness to a president whose campaign is under federal investigation have gravely damaged the Investigation's credibility," Himes said in a statement cited by Politico.

    Nevertheless, Nunes did not officially confirm Trump’s accusations against Obama. Initially, Trump insisted that it was Obama who ordered the wiretapping at Trump Tower during the electoral campaign, in October 2016.

    Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also rejected Trump’s claims against Obama, saying there was no evidence.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump 'Puts Pro-Russian Agenda on Hold' as Concession to American Elites
    Claims of Russia-Trump Campaign Coordination to Damage Clinton False - Kremlin
    White House Does Not Want to Speculate on Nunes Findings Until Trump Briefed
    No Evidence Presented to Prove Trump-Russia Ties - US House Speaker
    Tags:
    investigation, wiretapping, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok