Register
17:05 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this file photo dated Aug. 29, 2014, NATO naval mine countermeasure vessels berth in Turku, Finland, during the international Northern Coasts 2014 (NOCO14) military exercise

    Losing Neutrality: What's Behind US Attempts to Incorporate Finland Into NATO

    © AP Photo/ RONI LEHTI / Lehtikuva via AP, FILE
    Politics
    Get short URL
    442814

    The new United States presidential administration goes on with its old defense policy in northern Europe. On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis held a meeting in Washington with his Finnish counterpart Jussi Niinisto.

    "Secretary Mattis met today with Finnish Minister of Defense Jussi Niinisto. The two leaders discussed Russian aggression, Finland's relationship with NATO as an enhanced opportunities partner, and the bilateral security cooperation … between the US and Finland," according to a statement by Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.

    U.S. Marine Corps four-star general James Mattis arrives to address at the pre-trial hearing of Marine Corps Sgt. Frank D. Wuterich at Camp Pendleton, California U.S in a March 22, 2010 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Mattis Discusses Alleged ‘Russian Aggression’ With Finland’s Defense Minister
    During their meeting, both leaders "identified ways to continue deepening and increasing the lasting security partnership between the two countries."

    Meanwhile, earlier this week, the first batch of British armored vehicles has arrived in Estonia as part of NATO's drive to boost military presence in Eastern Europe. In January, US tanks were also deployed to the region.

    Despite being a vocal critic of NATO during the electoral campaign, Trump is in close coordination with the alliance. He will have talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington on April 12 and will attend a NATO summit in Brussels on May 25.

    "Trump is turning into a typical US leader. As a result, northern European countries will be dragged into NATO’s problems and will have more obligations to Washington and Brussels, including financial," journalist and political commentator Alexander Khrolenko wrote in a piece for RIA Novosti.

    More NATO

    In an interview with the International Business Times, Finnish Foreign Minister said that the border between Finland and Russia is "one of the most stable and calm in the world" and warned that NATO’s troops at the border are "not a good idea."

    South Korean army K9 Thunder 155mm self-propelled Howitzers fire during a live-fire drill in Pocheon, 65 kms northeast of Seoul
    © AFP 2017/ DONG-A ILBO
    Estonia, Finland Buy Second-Hand S Korean Howitzers in Defense Against 'Russian Aggression'
    However, Helsinki is considering deploying a rapid reaction force along the Russian border, allegedly due to regional tensions amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

    Niinisto has stressed that the measure was crucial to enhance the country’s combat readiness and national defense capability.

    Currently, the Finnish military numbers 12,000 permanent personnel, with up to 230,000 servicemen in reserve. Finland’s defense budget is nearly $2.5 billion. The planned rapid reaction force will be deployed in four border areas.

    "Finland, a small country with a population of 5.5 million, cannot ignore the foreign political environment. Could Finland remain neutral? It borders Norway and Estonia, both NATO members. Taking into account NATO’s anti-Russian posture, the question is rather rhetorical," the author wrote.

    Northern Europe Building Collective Security

    NATO troops at a range in Estonia participating in the Saber Strike-2016 exercises, June 2016.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Stepanov
    Estonia to Make NATO Battalion 'Feel at Home' - Commander-in-Chief
    Brussels clearly sees the advantages of embedding Finland into the NATO anti-Russian framework, according to Khrolenko. The length of the Russian-Finnish border is 1,300 kilometers. The distance between the border and St. Petersburg is only 155 kilometers.

    The deployment of a NATO battalion to Estonia is planned to be completed in April. Some 800 British and 300 French personnel will be stationed in the region. Britain will also deploy to Estonia Challenger 2 tanks, Warrior infantry combat vehicles and reconnaissance drones. France will send Leclerc tanks, VAB armored vehicles and VBCI infantry combat vehicles. The battalion will be stationed in the town of Tapa.

    Two Norwegian sailors onboard the Norwegian support vessel Valkyrien. File photo
    © AP Photo/
    Norway Risks Facing 'Russian Military Power' if It Joins NATO Missile Network
    Moreover, Norway and non-aligned Sweden also plan to develop military cooperation. Earlier, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland signed an agreement to significantly expand military coordination.

    According to the Polish daily Nasz Dziennik, "alongside with deployment of NATO forces the alliance is distributing responsibility and designating partners for cooperation."

    Norwegian TV 2 Norge noted: "Northern European countries are already working on practical and legal aspects of military cooperation."

    "Probably, this is the beginning of the creation of a northern European united military under the direction of the US and NATO," Khrolenko suggested.

    The Arctic Region

    A Russian nuclear-powered attack submarine
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Masters of the Arctic: Russia to Permanently Station Submarines in Icy North
    The Arctic is known for its natural resources and logistics capabilities. However, there are differences between Arctic nations over how those resources should be used.

    Military and political tensions are on the rise in the Arctic. According to the US Navy Arctic Roadmap 2014-2030, conflicts are possible in the region. The document also outlines tasks to maintain US dominance in the Arctic.

    During their meeting, Mattis and Niinisto "exchanged insights on how to sustain robust military capabilities in fiscally constrained times and noted the benefits of defense cooperation for both nations, especially in the Arctic."

    "It is no coincidence that the Arctic issue was mentioned by the ministers. Finland does not have direct access to the Arctic coast. However, by trying to win Washington’s favor, Finland risks becoming a pawn in a big political and military game," Khrolenko concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Multinational NATO Battalion in Lithuania Ready for Drills
    NATO to Spend $6.1Mln to Build Infrastructure for Its Battalion in Lithuania
    Finland, Sweden Invited to UK-Led Expeditionary Force, Creep Closer to NATO
    Trump to Take Part in NATO Summit in May
    Tags:
    talks, troops, security, NATO, James Mattis, Donald Trump, Estonia, United States, Russia, Arctic, Norway, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      The Finns are great people of integrity and grit with a well placed and hard earned relationship with Russia this BS is the work of a very small percentage of Finns more than 80% would not support this evil alliance.
    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      What is happening to those normally sane and logical Scandinavian countries are they all high on drugs? Or is the money and promises that Americans are making to big to ignore. The American MIC must be salivating over all this trouble that is being created.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      ONLY an IDIOT listen to MATTI'S. I wouldn't. the next HITLER RIGHT HAND, is already plotting an ATTACK on Russia , and regime changes.
      They want BELARUS.

      But THIS is also Russia's own fault. Not signing mutual protection deals with Finland, etc, is costing dearly. When Russia start a war it will fight 90% of the PLANET. ALONE.

      Putin is great AT MACRO MANAGE THE NATION. bUT IS horrible OTHERWISE. i WOULD HAD GO SIGN SUCH DEALS ALL OVER.
      U.S is encircling Russia and all Russia does is , We ready to reduce arms.
      Who is such an IDIOT? Worst than Gorbachev.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok