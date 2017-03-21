Making Trump Winery Great Again, One Foreign Worker at a Time

The Virginia-based Trump Winery, owned by the president's son, Eric Trump, and only one of many business entities owned by or carrying the name of the president, has placed a request to import 29 foreign-born workers through the use of the federal H2-A work visa program, according to the Denver Post.

The H2-A program allows for the temporary or seasonal hiring of foreign-born agricultural workers by companies seeking short-term extra manpower. Employers wishing to participate in the border-crossing scheme must affirm that they have not been able to hire American workers.

Vineyard workers in the state of Virginia, under the H2-A visa program, are guaranteed a wage of $10.72 an hour. According to cbsnews.com, a lawyer working with the winery remarked that the vineyard had originally anticipated a high demand in the local area for the physically-demanding jobs, due to the visibility of the Trump brand.