Register
19:35 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    Trump Would Engage With Russia on Arms Control, But Maintain Nuclear Superiority

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    07713

    US President Donald Trump would be interested in engaging with Russia on arms control if he decides Moscow can be trusted, but would ensure the United States enjoys nuclear superiority, National Security Council Weapons of Mass Destruction and Counter-Proliferation Senior Director Chris Ford said on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ford explained the engagement would involve "some kind of discussion… if that were felt to be in the interests of both parties, and if we felt we could trust Russia to keep its word after the problems we’ve been having with them over the IMF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] treaty."

    "[Trump] has made very clear that he is interested in broader engagement with Russia on matters of mutual interest," Ford said in a speech at the 2016 Nuclear Policy Conference sponsored by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    'Aggressive Plans' Behind US Persistently Accusing Russia of Violating INF Treaty
    Russia has tested and deployed a specific type of land-based cruise missile meant to keep off the battlefield in violation of the INF treaty, Ford pointed out.

    "The INF violation problem is of great concern to us. We’re taking it very seriously," he added.

    Russia has repeatedly said to be in compliance with the INF treaty and it is the United States that has violated the agreement by deploying a missile shield in Romania and Poland.

    Ford argued the United States should do more to keep Russia from repeating such behavior if there is any possibility of bringing Russia back in compliance with the treaty.

    "I think we need to do more to disincentivize violations… and do more to make sure Russia doesn’t receive a military advantage from such violations," he noted.

    However, Ford claimed Trump will ensure the United States does what is necessary to maintain nuclear forces superiority.

    "The President has made very clear that he will not accept a second-place position in the nuclear weapons arena, and he has made very clear that he also wants to ensure that the men and women of our nuclear forces have the very best," he said. "An arms race with American technology and military budgets is not something that [Russia] would find particularly attractive."

    The INF treaty was negotiated and signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987. Under the treaty — which Russia is a party to as Soviet successor state. Both countries agreed to give up and no longer develop land-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

    Related:

    Russia Fully Complies With INF Treaty Despite Not Meeting Moscow's Interests
    Moscow Responds to Washington: 'Russia Strictly Observes' INF Treaty
    US Accuses Russia of INF Treaty Violation to Exert Pressure on Trump - Lawmaker
    Kremlin: Russia Not Officially Accused of Violating INF Treaty
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, INF treaty, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Pass GO
    Pass GO: Blame the Russians
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok