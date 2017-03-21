US Secretary of State Acknowledges Possibility of Nuclearization of Asian Allies

According to Tillerson, the long drawn policy of “strategic patience” toward North Korea has to stop and give way to a more effective approach to halt the regime’s advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
"If they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level we believe requires action that option is on the table," he told reporters.
The Secretary of State, however, emphasized that the US didn’t want tensions to escalate to a military conflict and that the suspension of North Korea’s weapons programs would negate any thought or need for its neighbors to develop their own nukes.
"Our objective is to have the regime in North Korea come to a conclusion that the reasons that they have felt they have had to develop nuclear weapons, those reasons are not well-founded," he told reporters.
Despite United Nations' sanctions and calls for denuclearization worldwide, North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests and a number of missile launches, with some government officials and experts believing that the DPRK (Democratic Republic of Korea) is drawing dangerously close to developing a rocket capable of striking the US.
North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been "playing" the United States for years. China has done little to help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 марта 2017 г.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete with this logic, anyone who needs protection against a nuclear state should get nuclear weapons too? So half of the world can get them? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If the US could use some pre-text to Nuclear-arm its allies, why not Russia and China ? Russia and China should also arm their allies such as Iran, Venezuela etc with Nuclear arms. But, first thing first, Russia and China should first establish Military Alliance with those countries, just like the US is doing.
