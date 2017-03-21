Register
15:01 GMT +321 March 2017
    Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing

    US Secretary of State Acknowledges Possibility of Nuclearization of Asian Allies

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Politics
    418503

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in an interview on Saturday that he doesn’t rule out the possibility of nuclear weapons in Japan and South Korea to counter North Korean aggression.

    Nuclear mushroom
    © Photo: pixabay
    'The Worst Thing Imaginable': Russian Legislators Balk at US Openness to Tokyo, Seoul Developing Nuclear Bombs
    Tillerson opened up his six-day official trip to Asia announcing that the US would consider "all options" to deal with the circumstances that could evolve on the Korean Peninsula, including arming regional allies with nukes.

    According to Tillerson, the long drawn policy of “strategic patience” toward North Korea has to stop and give way to a more effective approach to halt the regime’s advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

    "If they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level we believe requires action that option is on the table," he told reporters.

    The Secretary of State, however, emphasized that the US didn’t want tensions to escalate to a military conflict and that the suspension of North Korea’s weapons programs would negate any thought or need for its neighbors to develop their own nukes.

    "Our objective is to have the regime in North Korea come to a conclusion that the reasons that they have felt they have had to develop nuclear weapons, those reasons are not well-founded," he told reporters.

    Protesters carry a mock missile symbolizing an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy the THAAD in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    US Missile Defense in Asia-Pacific Disproportionate to N Korean Threat - Lavrov
    Tillerson made it clear Washington was very concerned with the “imminent” threat of North Korea and called on China for stronger cooperation with the US to deter the secluded communist state from nuclearization.

    Despite United Nations' sanctions and calls for denuclearization worldwide, North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests and a number of missile launches, with some government officials and experts believing that the DPRK (Democratic Republic of Korea) is drawing dangerously close to developing a rocket capable of striking the US.

      md74
      with this logic, anyone who needs protection against a nuclear state should get nuclear weapons too? So half of the world can get them?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dan
      If the US could use some pre-text to Nuclear-arm its allies, why not Russia and China ? Russia and China should also arm their allies such as Iran, Venezuela etc with Nuclear arms. But, first thing first, Russia and China should first establish Military Alliance with those countries, just like the US is doing.
