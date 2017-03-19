Register
02:20 GMT +319 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks at a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2016

    Kellyanne Conway on White House Press Secretary Job: I’d Rather 'Slit my Wrists'

    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    442640

    US presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway said in a recent interview that she would rather die than do the job of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

    Conway made it clear in rather colorful language that she enjoys being new US President Donald Trump's top aide and that she wouldn't exchange her role in the White House for doing press briefings.

    "Slit my wrists, bleed out, put cement shoes on, jump off the bridge, and then I'll take the job — are you kidding me?" she told New York Magazine.

    According to the counselor, she especially appreciates the opportunity to be close to the president and "bend his ear at any time".

    "When I want to talk to [Trump,] I go talk to him," Conway explained.

    Armed men in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as US special operations forces walk in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Trump's Daesh Strategy: Just Follow Obama's Plan but 'Try Harder'
    The remarks came as Conway recounted a media appearance she did hours before General Michael Flynn resigned as Trump's national security adviser, when she said Flynn had the president's "full confidence."

    Conway also talked about the "alternative facts" line that she was harshly criticized for in the media. In January, she said in defense of Spicer that he gave "alternative facts" when he inaccurately described the Trump inauguration crowd as "the largest ever."

    The senior adviser explained she meant "additional facts and alternative information."

    "Two plus two is four. Three plus one is four. Partly cloudy, partly sunny. Glass half full, glass half empty. Those are alternative facts," she said.

    As for Spicer, he earlier pointed out that people seem to forget that representing somebody's standpoint and speaking for yourself are not the same thing.

    "What people sometimes don't appreciate is you're answering on behalf of somebody whom you're speaking for, so you're representing their point of view, the issues that they care about, and that's a very different thing than answering for yourself," he said.

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to media while his American flag lapel pin is upside down
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Social Media Freaks Out After Sean Spicer Wears Upside-Down Flag Pin
    Conway has been given a great deal of credit for the success of Trump's presidential campaign. She was initially hired in July 2016, with the US presidential election campaign in full swing, to help Trump appeal to female voters. Within a month she had become his campaign manager, and a few weeks later, Trump was nearly tied with Democrat Hillary Clinton in the polls.

    Conway quickly developed a dedicated following among Trump supporters and often appears on TV as the face of the new administration. According to the adviser, she was offered the position of press secretary during the transition period but "politely declined" the offer.

    Related:

    Reports Show ‘Politically Motivated Activity’ Against Trump Improper - Conway
    Conway: Inconvenience for 1% of Travelers 'Small Price to Pay' for Security
    Trump Names Campaign Manager Conway as His Presidential Counselor
    Tags:
    Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      It's a joke when Sputnik writes about left-leaning media as if they aren't party of it. Again, it's something Putin doesn't see as a priority at this time. But I'm sure he'd like fewer western shills working for Sputnik.

      The sick media freaks out because Conway and the others are just regular people and not career political hacks.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cage123au
      Pity she doesn't want the job. I'd love to see her go toe to toe with the front pompous row at the briefing room.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      a simple 'no' would have sufficed.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Gospelin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, real women never says things like that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok