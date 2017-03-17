Register
01:48 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (File)

    Philippines Opposition Lawmaker Calls for President Duterte’s Impeachment

    © REUTERS/ Lean Daval Jr
    Politics
    Get short URL
    28411

    On March 16, Philippines Lower House Representative Rep. Gary Alejano filed the first impeachment complaints against President Rodrigo Duterte, accusing him of committing several criminal acts while he was mayor of Davao City.

    Duterte’s administration dismissed Alejano’s allegations of corruption, graft and ordering summary executions and thousands of killings thought to be related to the wars against drugs he pursues so enthusiastically. 

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends Philippines Economic Forum in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Duterte's Confrontational Rhetoric Threatens US Asia Pivot

    Alejano, an ex-Marine who was part of the 2003 failed putsch against then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, lodged his complaint less than a year after Duterte took office.

    He told reporters, "The President should be impeached due to culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes … We are scared, but we can’t let this prevail over our mandate to serve the people," according to the Manila Post. 

    The Magdalo Party member accused the sitting head of state of failing to report up to 2.2 billion pesos of personal wealth and hiring 11 "ghost" employees during his mayorship. Alejano says Duterte greenlit the deaths of 7,000 people suspected of drug activity and the execution of 1,400 people at the hands of the Davao Death Squad, an organization whose existence the president denies. 

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to photographers during an awarding ceremony for outstanding government workers, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines December 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ EZRA ACAYAN
    Flying High as Philippines' Duterte Claims Victory in Drug War

    Since the complaint has been verified by Alejano’s endorsement, it must now be included in the House of Representatives order of business within 10 session days before being sent to the appropriate committee within three session days after that.

    The largely Catholic nation’s Congress is currently on break for Lent, so Alejano’s complaint won’t be heard until May 7.

    Opposition lawmakers do not have the numbers necessary to impeach the president, but Alejano said that Duterte’s "excesses and crimes" must be brought to light and that public pressure must be brought for impeachment. "We understand that in terms of numbers we face an uphill battle … But precisely, the battle for impeachment must be fought both inside and outside the halls of Congress," he said, according to ABC.

    Not all lawmakers are in support of Duterte’s removal, with House Appropriation Panel Chairman Rep. Karlo Nograles saying, "It does not have any proper grounds to merit an impeachment because it is based solely on conjectures, supposition, hearsay and wild imagination. Their allegations are baseless and have no evidence. They said it themselves that this is an uphill battle. By conceding the fight immediately even before the first shot is fired, clearly they know they have nothing against the president." 

    Residents transport on a trolley two bodies of men, after police said they were killed by policemen after they fought back during an illegal drugs Shabu (Meth) operation in Manila, Philippines August 18, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ezra Acayan
    'There Will Be More Killings': Duterte Committed to Merciless War on Drugs

    Nograles called the complaint a "shotgun approach," saying that the complaint’s supporters "are pushing their luck."

    Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, one of the president’s legal lieutenants, maintains that Duterte has committed no acts worthy of impeachment, stating that “The impeachment complaint has no factual and legal basis. The allegations in the complaint are not anchored on concrete or solid evidence that would support findings of any of the enumerated grounds for impeachment. Mere allegations without proof are not evidence."

    Solicitor General Jose Calida belittled the complaints, saying its supporters "must be dreaming … They are not even in the league of Don Quixote. Impeachment won’t fly. It will crash like a rudderless plane flown by witless pilots."

    In a statement, Senator Panfilo Lacson remarked "All I can say is, without necessarily associating myself with them in the matter of impeaching [Duterte], my simple message is good luck to them," according to ABS CBN News.

    Related:

    US Navy Patrol in S China Sea Amid Duterte's Visit to Beijing is a 'Provocation'
    Duterte's Confrontational Rhetoric Threatens US Asia Pivot
    The Many Shades of Rodrigo Duterte: What Makes Philippines Leader so Popular
    Watch Out, Duterte: Why Philippines Now Under Threat of Revolt or Military Coup
    Duterte's Words Point to 'Serious Shift' in Foreign Policy Toward Russia, China
    Tags:
    Philippines drug war, impeachment, Drug War, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      These kind of dogs against dogs for the dropping were expected soon after Mr. Duterte visited China. That law maker should be shamed of himself and his nation for rated the most crimes in east and south east Asia nations.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      The non-Marxists need to get serious about defending themselves and destroying Marxists.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok