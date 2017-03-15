Kremlin Thanks US Senator Who Supports Probe Into RT for Popularization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Politico newspaper wrote Tuesday that Shaheen would introduce a bill that would give additional authority to the US Justice Department to conduct investigation of RT America for possible violations of the Act.

"We are grateful to the senator for the popularization of such an excellent news channel as RT," Peskov told reporters.

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov RT to Launch Special Project to Separate News Facts From Fakes

Earlier in the day, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan also commented on the controversial proposal. She suggested that it is an example of McCarthyism in the US.

It is not the first time when Western states want to restrict the activity of Sputnik and RT. On November 16, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution, which said that Sputnik and RT posed danger to Europe’s unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counter-propaganda projects. It also drew a parallel between Russian media and the propaganda disseminated by Daesh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the matter by pointing out that the document indicates a degradation of democracy in the West. Praising Sputnik and RT for their work, the president expressed hope that real media restrictions would not follow.