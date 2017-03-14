US Threatens to Exit Unless UN Human Rights Council Reforms - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — For the time being, Tillerson wrote, the US will participate in the ongoing session of the Human Rights Council, to "reiterate our strong principled objection" to the Council’s "biased agenda" against Israel.

"The Human Rights Council requires considerable reform in order for us to continue to participate," according the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Foreign Policy magazine and reported on Tuesday.

Last year, the Human Rights Council adopted a resolution requiring UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid al Raad to compile a database of companies that are doing business in Israeli settlements.

The 47-member Council is frequently criticized over its membership, which includes nations with poor human rights records such as Saudi Arabia and its frequent condemnation of Israel.