Johnson to Focus on Russia's Alleged Meddling in Podgorica Affairs

"The Foreign Secretary will be visiting Russia in the coming weeks, where I expect him to set out our concerns about reports of Russian interference in the affairs of the government of Montenegro," May said, speaking in the UK Parliament.
On October 16, 2015, on the parliamentary elections day in Montenegro, 20 people were detained and 14 of them arrested for planning to conduct attacks targeting both civilian population and high-ranking statesmen and to seize the parliament's building. In November, a Montenegrin prosecutor was quoted by the media as alleging that "nationalists from Russia" planned to overthrow a government.
Moscow has refuted the accusations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling them unsubstantiated and irresponsible. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the accusations of Russia's alleged involvement were baseless.
In February, Montenegro's Foreign Minister Srdan Darmanovic accused Russia of impeding country's accession to NATO.
Montenegro was invited to NATO in December 2015. So far, 25 NATO countries have approved Montenegro's accession to the alliance.
