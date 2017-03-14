Syria Armed Opposition Confirms Decision Not to Take Part in Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Osama Abu Zeid, the Syrian armed opposition delegation's representative, told Sputnik that the armed opposition made a final decision to not participate in the third round of Astana talks.

"By our statement and absence we want to show the world that Russians are proclaiming political resolution only in media. They have to change their policy, if they want a solution," Alloush said on his Twitter.

On Tuesday, the Syria talks officially kicked off in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.