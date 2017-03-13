White House Cannot Confirm Yet Trump-Putin Meeting at G20

© Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova Czech President Ready to Propose Trump, Putin to Hold Meeting in Prague

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In January, Putin and Trump held their first official phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Arab-Israeli conflict, anti-terror efforts, the sphere of strategic stability and non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation on the Korean peninsula as well as the situation in eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN that Trump and Putin may hold talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in early July. It will be the first event in which both leaders will participate.

"The [Trump] team is working very actively with respect to bilateral meetings at G-20. I don't have anything for you on that," Spicer stated when asked whether Trump is set to meet with Putin.