Trump Not Considering Increased Cooperation With Russia in Syria - Reports

Pentagon Sends Trump Options to Crush Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The information comes from advisors and officials who have seen the new US Defense Department plan for crushing Daesh that was sent to the White House last month.

Although Trump discussed the benefits of working with Russia to end the conflict in Syria during the presidential campaign, Pentagon leaders are reportedly skeptical about Russia's ability to fulfill any commitments made to the United States. The reports said defense officials are also skeptical about Russia's true intentions in Syria.

On February 27, the Pentagon sent Trump preliminary plans for accelerating the fight against Daesh.

President Donald Trump has tasked the Defense Department to lead the 30-day review of the US strategy to defeat Daesh.