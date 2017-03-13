No Link Between Tusk's Re-election, Summoning by Polish Prosecutors

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported that the Polish Prosecutor's Office summoned Tusk to testify as a witness in the case of Poland's counterintelligence service's cooperation with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Polish Prosecutors Summon Tusk to Testify on Poland-Russia Security Services Ties

"The link between Tusk's election as the European Council chief and actions of the Polish prosecution has no grounds," Kaczynski said at a briefing.

On Thursday, Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and co-founder of the country's opposition Polish Civic Platform party, was re-elected as the president of the European Council by EU leaders. Poland was the only country that opposed Tusk’s bid and voted against him.

Tusk's candidacy was particularly criticized by high-ranking Polish officials from the ruling PiS party over his disapproval of the Polish government's policy on a number of issues, including the legislative amendments limiting press freedom and the work of the country's Constitutional Court.