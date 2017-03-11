Register
    Russia Wants Stronger Partnership With US in Resolving Global Challenges

    © AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Moscow would like to strengthen teamwork with Washington in tackling global problems, Russia's deputy foreign minister told Sputnik.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Russia seeks to increase its partnership with the United States in taking a joint lead to tackle global challenges, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "We would like to continue and even strengthen this duo, the common leadership role of Russia and the United States on which a lot depends in the Middle East and on the international arena as a whole in terms of resolving problems and challenges," Bogdanov said during a visit to Serbia.

    Islamic state
    © Flickr/ Day Donaldson
    Trump-Putin Alliance 'Spells Doom' for Daesh and Sykes-Picot
    Russia expects the new US administration to appoint new people to address issues such as Syrian settlement and the development of coordinated approaches, he added, noting that Russia also hopes for continued US input at the Astana platform for Syrian settlement.

    The Astana talks, which focus on upholding the Syrian ceasefire, have been held twice this year with another round expected later in March. The process is backed by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

    "We are very interested in constant presence and support of the United Nations as well as the new US administration," the deputy minister said.

    The United States had a limited presence at the Astana talks, only sending its Ambassador to Kazakhstan in January and being invited as an observer alongside the United Nations and Jordan to the second round in February.

    Tags:
    Astana talks on Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikhail Bogdanov, United States, Russia
