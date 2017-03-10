Register
    US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul

    RT's Unlikely Admirer: Furious Russia Critic Ambassador McFaul

    RT Television can claim another admirer joining the ranks of millions of people daily watching its programing around the world. Michael McFaul, who served as the US Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, has unexpectedly praised RT, admitting to an uneasy love-hate relationship with the outspoken and popular news channel.

    In a Wednesday article for the New York Times, regarding the sociopolitical impact of RT and its sister outlets, including Sputnik, McFaul took a complimentary, if somewhat backhanded, stance. "There is a demand in certain countries for this alternative view, an appetite, and we arrogant Americans shouldn't just think that no one cares," he told the Times.

    He followed that up with a tweet: "I admire/fear RT. Not a joke."

    Since resigning from office (his stated reason was that he wished to spend more time with his family), and taking up his old job as a Stanford University professor of Political Science, McFaul has shown himself a persistent, outspoken critic of both Russia and US President Donald Trump. The former ambassador to Russia has been a frequent guest at security conferences and talk shows ever since.

    His recent tweet is not the first time McFaul expressed his surprising admiration for RT. In December 2016 the ambassador tweeted to RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, asking for the opportunity to host a show on RT. Simonyan agreed, provided that McFaul presented a high-quality pilot. A pilot has not, as yet, materialized. 

    McFaul has nonetheless consistently admitted that RT is extremely effective in presenting its audience with alternative points of view. At the same time, the former ambassador urged the US to review its policies of American government-funded foreign broadcasters.

    "RT does serve the interests of the Kremlin effectively. USG must reconsider our strategy in this domain. VOA not cutting it," he wrote. 

    ​McFaul then praised RT leadership, saying that "RT and Simonyan do a fantastic job in the service of the Russian state. Wish we had the same in the service of US state."

    ​Although generally critical of Trump's approach to Russia, McFaul expressed hope for the future, telling Sputnik in February that "[the] Trump administration did not figure out Russia policy yet so you have a contradictory set of ideas… I don't think they figure it out. They need more time."

    Tags:
    US-Russia relations, Sputnik, RT, New York Times, Margarita Simonyan, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Michael McFaul
      AnomicDust
      Sounds like McFaul wants to lecture Trump's people via RT broadcast.
      Maybe he thinks that's the best way to get their attention.
      RJK4719
      RT is a great alternative media news outlet. Excellent investigative journalism. I would be heartbroken to lose it.
      marcanhalt
      Stanford is a liberal think tank. McFaul is a liberal to the bone. My suggestion is that he knows that Trump is here to stay and the the US and Russia will be working soon and longer than he could represent the different kind of liberalism that Obama's administration. My guess is that he does not want to be left off from anyone's guest list when it comes to foreign policy conferences. He is NOT one of the 'good guys'.
