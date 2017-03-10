MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, Igor Lebedev, a deputy speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, said that German authorities banned him and Mikhail Degtyarev, the chairman of the house's sport committee, from entering the country to meet with the leadership of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as they were on EU sanctions list.

"We consider such approach as defying common sense, absolutely counterproductive … We will take into account that in bilateral relations," Zakharova said.

The ministerial spokeswoman pointed out that the issue had been discussed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday.

Th European Union imposed sanctions on Russia following the eruption of Ukrainian crisis in 2014, accusing Moscow of meddling in its neighbor's conflict. Russia denied any involvement and responded with countermeasures.