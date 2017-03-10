Berlin Hopes Ankara to End Comparisons of Modern Germany With Nazis

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in March, Ankara accused Berlin of blocking several rallies across Germany aimed at promoting support for Turkey's referendum among Turkish community. Commenting on the restrictions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Germany's activities were "no different to those of the Nazi period."
"We hope that our clear signals not to use comparisons with the Nazi epoch [while speaking about Germany] have been heard in Turkey," ministerial spokesman Sebastian Fischer told reporters.
The German authorities have already criticized Erdogan's remarks. The office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that his statements were "uncalled-for and unjustifiable" and German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the comparison was "absurd."
Erdogan has been seeking Turkish expats' support of a constitutional change that will give him greater powers. The referendum on the amendment is scheduled for April 16.
All comments
Show new comments (0)