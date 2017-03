© Sputnik/ Alexei Filippov Kremlin Reveals Main Task of Next US Ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States needs to make sure it maintains a balanced view on Russia or else both countries will end up fighting a war, US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher said in a hearing on Thursday.

"This has got to stop or we’re going to end up in war [with Russia]," Rohrabacher stated. "Let’s try to have a little balanced view of what’s going on here."

Rohrabacher also noted the witnesses testifying seemed to have an "unrelenting hostility towards Russia," and only hearing their one-sided views would "lead us to war."

