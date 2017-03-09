'Brilliant Guy': Ex-Utah Governor Huntsman Agrees to Be US Ambassador to Russia

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Tillerson's Tactic: What One Should Expect From the New US Secretary of State

MOSCOW, March 9 (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, US media reported citing sources in the administration that Huntsman was offered a diplomatic position in Russia.

Huntsman, who has been described by one of the sources as a "brilliant guy" and a "tough" person and the one who could understand Trump's policy, has accepted the proposal of the president, the CNN broadcaster said, citing senior administration officials.

Apart from being the governor of Utah in 2005-2009, the official used to serve as country's ambassador to Singapore and China in 1992-1993 and 2009-2011, respectively.