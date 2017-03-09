Register
03:59 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to the crowd during a rally in Roanoke, Va., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016

    Ten Million Americans May Lose Health Insurance Under New GOP Plan

    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Politics
    Get short URL
    29530

    An analysis of the Republican plan to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. ObamaCare, shows that the question with the GOP plan, which, after US President Donald Trump’s endorsement has caused some on the left to call it ‘TrumpCare,’ is not a matter of how many individuals will gain health coverage, but how many millions will lose it.

    S&P Global Ratings wrote in a new report, “we expect a decline in enrollment in the individual” market by 2-4 million, with a further decline among the Medicaid segment of 4-6 million.”

    Margaret Flowers, M.D., co-director of Popular Resistance, said Paul Ryan’s claims that the new American Health Care Act lowers costs and provides healthcare to all Americans are simply not accurate, according to a recent episode of Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear hosted by Brian Becker.

    ​Within Trump’s Republican party, conservatives in Washington have complained confidentially to Sputnik that the plan is a “God-awful bill.”

    “Having Access to purchase health insurance doesn’t mean you'll actually be able to purchase health insurance, or that once you purchase it, you’ll have access to care,” Flowers said. One major change is the way in which tax credits are distributed. Instead of being based on income, the new tax credits will be based on age, with potentially damaging results to many vulnerable populations. A major K Street lobbyist in Washington, Ceci Connolly of the Alliance of Community Health Plans, said during a conference in Nashville, Tennessee, “A $2,000 tax credit, what is that going to buy you?”

    This March 1, 2014 file photo shows part of the website for HealthCare.gov, seen in Washington. President Barack Obama’s health care law has become a tale of two Americas. States that fully embraced the law’s coverage expansion are experiencing a significant drop in the share of their residents who remain uninsured, according to an extensive new poll released Tuesday. States whose leaders still object to “Obamacare” are seeing much less change.
    © AP Photo/ Jon Elswick
    US House Republicans Unveil Obamacare 'Repeal and Replace' Plan

    Flowers agreed with Becker, that even under the Affordable Care Act, sky-high deductibles mean that consumers have to spend $1800, $2500, or $5000, depending on the plan, before one can begin to access insurance benefits. “We continue to see tens of millions of people who are underinsured and can’t use the insurance they have,” Flowers said. 

    Martha Brawley, 55, who voted for Trump, told the New York Times, “I’m scared, I’ll tell you that right now, to think about having insurance at my age.” Under the proposed plan, Brawley would have to pay over $5,150 more per year under TrumpCare just to keep her same plan. Brawley’s doctor recently diagnosed her with autoimmune liver disease. “If I didn’t have insurance, these doctors wouldn’t see me,” she said.

    Related:

    Trump: White House to Release Healthcare Plan to Replace Obamacare in March
    Trump Administration to Introduce New Healthcare Plan to US Citizens by 2018
    First US Healthcare Bill of Trump Presidency Allows States to Keep Obamacare
    Trump Orders Development of Open Healthcare Markets Across State Lines
    Trump Vows to Repeal Obamacare, Reduce Healthcare Prices
    Tags:
    bill, healthcare, Popular Resistance, Margaret Flowers, Brian Becker, Paul Ryan, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Martha Brawley, 55, who voted for Trump, told the New York Times, “I’m scared, I’ll tell you that right now, to think about having insurance at my age.” Under the proposed plan, Brawley would have to pay over $5,150 more per year under TrumpCare just to keep her same plan. Brawley’s doctor recently diagnosed her with autoimmune liver disease. “If I didn’t have insurance, these doctors wouldn’t see me,” she said.
      --
      I don't believe she voted for Trump and I don't believe her premiums are that different for the same conditions. I think she's comparing her plan before she was diagnosed with liver disease. And if she's accessing the system more often, she should pay more.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Nobody's losing anything. Obama knew this plan was a dog with fleas. Congress needs to be forced to use the same healthcare plan they force on the people. Nobody in the main media is talking about this waiver, not one person that I have seen or heard. Total silence and I know they know about it if I know about it.

      Read the lie form DNC shill factchecker. Snopes is another DNC shill.
      www.factcheck.org/2013/05/congress-and-an-exemption-from-obamacare

      Read the truth:
      thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/healthcare/242140-just-wrong-congress-quietly-takes-obamacare-waiver
      Just wrong: Congress quietly takes ObamaCare waiver
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok