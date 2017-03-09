Fifth Round of Intra-Syrian Talks to Take Place on March 23

© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy UN Envoy de Mistura Announces End of Geneva 4 Round of Intra-Syrian Talks

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The fifth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks will take place in Geneva on March 23, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has confirmed.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks concluded in Geneva last week. De Mistura said that the participants in the peace talks had defined a clear agenda for further negotiations, reflected by four "baskets" of issues for crisis resolution — governance, constitution, elections and counterterrorism. The parties have agreed to discuss the four issues in parallel.

On Wednesday, de Mistura said that the date of the new round of talks had been set for March 23.