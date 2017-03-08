Register
    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.

    China, Russia Enjoy Partnership Based on Fundamental Interests Beijing

    The Chinese foreign minister emphasized that relations between Beijing and Moscow were not affected by external factors.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – China and Russia are strategic partners with their relations based on fundamental interests of both countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

    "We feel absolutely confident about our relations with Russia. We have very good Chinese-Russian relations. There is comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation between us … because that is a strategic decision of both sides made on the basis of fundamental interests," Wang said at a press conference as part of the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

    He pointed out that the Chinese-Russian relations were better than ever before.

    "Chinese-Russian relations are not exposed to the influence of external factors," Wang noted, adding that the leaders of China and Russia would hold a number of meetings in 2017 that would further boost bilateral ties.

    The foreign minister also welcomed possible improvement of Russian-US relations.

    "We are glad to see improving Russian-US relations because it is good news for the whole world," Wang said.

    The Chinese top diplomat added that the trilateral relations between China, Russia and the United States should be mutually beneficial, not a zero sum game. Wang also expressed hope that the countries would manage to bear responsibility for ensuring international peace and development.

