Polish Envoy Claims Russia Creates EU Division

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The members of the European Union have to seek NATO's to respond to Russia's attempts to intensify divisions within the bloc, Poland's US Ambassador Piotr Wilczek told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

"While countries in Central Europe try to diversify their import roots Russia promotes the Nord Stream 2 pipeline creating division among the EU member states," Wilczek claimed. "Such conditions and challenges call for an adequate answer. NATO is the best platform to provide it."