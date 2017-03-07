Register
    Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017

    Tillerson to Visit South Korea, Japan, China March 15-19

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Rex Tillerson is set to make his first visit to Japan, South Korea and China on March 15 to 19.

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Cabinet Public Relations Office
    Japan, US Leaders Agree to Hold 2+2 Format Talks Amid N. Korean Missile Launches
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to make his first visit to Japan, South Korea and China from March 15-19, the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and China March 15-19, his first visit as Secretary to the East Asia and Pacific region," the release stated.

    Tillerson will discuss bilateral and multilateral security issues with senior officials in each country, including the growing missile and nuclear threat from North Korea.

    Additionally, he will reaffirm President Donald Trump's stated commitment to expand and enhance US economic and security interests in the Asia-Pacific region, the State Department said.

    The trip will be Tillerson's first to the region as secretary of state.

