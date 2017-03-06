Register
18:22 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe share a light moment during their visit at Kodokan judo hall in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2016.

    'Only Putin and Abe Can Reach an Agreement' on Russia-Japan Peace Treaty

    © REUTERS/ Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    133530

    The relationship between Russia and Japan has been complicated by the decades-long territorial dispute and the issue of the peace treaty, but both countries could achieve a breakthrough in the coming years, Japanese politician Muneo Suzuki told Sputnik Japan.

    "I think that relations between Russia and Japan will become increasingly positive," he said. "In the next two years major changes could be expected. However, the peace treaty is only possible if leaders of both countries endorse it. Only President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can make this decision."

    Both leaders have stated that signing a peace treaty and resolving the territorial dispute over the islands known as the Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan is a priority, emphasizing that these issues do not prevent both nations from fostering a working and mutually beneficial relationship.

    "Prime Minister Abe has focused on [developing] Japan's relations with Russia with determination and readiness. Once a month I meet the prime minister to discuss Russia and Japan. I have always felt how important it is for the prime minister to improve relations with Russia and to resolve the peace treaty issue. He believes that stability in the Far East will contribute to peace and security in the whole world," Muneo Suzuki said. "I think that Prime Minister Abe is trying to fulfil his father's dream of improving Japan's relations with Russia. I think he wants to do it together with President Putin."

    Shintaro Abe, a senior member of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), served as Japan's foreign minister from 1982 to 1986.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) and Japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe (3rd R) attend a Japanese-Russian business dialogue meeting in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    How Economic Agreements With Russia Could Boost Japan's Shrinking Economy
    "Shintaro Abe was last seen on the political arena during the official ceremony held when Mikhail Gorbachev visited Japan in April 1991. He passed away a month later," Muneo Suzuki narrated. He was "trying to contribute to mending Soviet-Japanese relations even while he was ill at hospital."

    Muneo Suzuki further commented on a Putin-Abe agreement on joint economic activities on the disputed islands, covering fisheries, tourism, culture and medicine. He said that Japan will need to come up with specific proposals on this issue to present to Russian officials during Abe's upcoming visit.

    "For instance, in response to Putin's positive stance on the free movement of those who used to live on the islands, Japan will need to outline a program aimed at bringing in jobs, providing medical care, protecting the environment and natural resources, as well as developing infrastructure," he detailed.

    Yuzhno-Kurilsk village on Kunashir Island
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Russia Champions a 'Pioneering' Solution by Promoting Cooperation With Japan Over Kurils
    Muneo Suzuki mentioned that Putin and Abe met four times last year and are likely to have four meetings this year. The Japanese prime minister is scheduled to visit Russia in late April. Both leaders are also expected to meet at the G20 summit in July, the Eastern Economic Forum which will be held in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 6-7 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Danang, Vietnam, on November 11-12.

    "I think that Abe could propose lifting sanctions imposed on Russia in relation to Ukraine and other issues at the upcoming G7 summit in May," he suggested.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia-Japan Economic Projects on Kuril Islands to Benefit Both States
    Japan Prepares Kuril Islands Cooperation Proposals for Russia
    These are 'Pitfalls' of Russia-Japan Joint Activities on South Kuril Islands
    Russia, Japan Looking for Common Ground on Kuril Islands
    Tags:
    territorial dispute, economic cooperation, peace treaty, Muneo Suzuki, Shinzo Abe, Vladimir Putin, Kuril Islands, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Brave russians. To invade defeated Japan AFTER the atom bombs had dropped. There is no-one braver than a russian, especially when they bomb and shell women and children.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Ghost Writer
    My Heart Is an Animal: Surrealistic Images Reveal Beauty in Unconventional Way
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok