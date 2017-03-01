Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, rear right, applaud as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second left, and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida shake hands after exchanging the signed agreement in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Japan Coordinating With Russia Prime Minister Abe's Visit to Moscow - Ambassador

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool
    Japanese Ambassador to Russia said that Tokyo is coordinating Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Moscow with Russia.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Japan's Envoy Discuss Regional Disarmament
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Tokyo is coordinating Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Moscow with Russia, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "One visit is already scheduled for September on the occasion of the Eastern Economic Forum. In addition, [Abe] expressed his desire to visit Moscow. The exact date and place will be agreed with Russia," Kozuki said.

    The Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers plan to discuss the situation surrounding North Korea on March 20, Japanese Ambassador said.

    "The specific subjects have not yet been determined, but of course this issue is very important and will be inevitably addressed," Kozuki said.

    The envoy underscored the importance of the subject of security for both Moscow and Tokyo.

    "The Japanese side attributes great importance to the upcoming meeting, we hope that it will be very useful," Kozuki said.

