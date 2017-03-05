'Time Playing Against Trump' as US Elites Struggle to Derail Thaw With Russia

According to AP, such reconsideration may be due to the pressure over the Trump administration over their alleged connections to Moscow.
"I’m not 100 percent sure that this is true, so it’s 50/50. Meanwhile, there is no doubt that Trump and his team is under enormous pressure via all domestic and foreign channels. This pressure is aimed at preventing him from constructive dialogue with Russia," Klintsevich told Sputnik.
"As for now, that’s only rumors. Maybe they’re distributed deliberately, in order to pressure Trump once again," Kosachev told Sputnik.
He noted that if the information is confirmed it will be an "unprecedentedly successful attack against the US President by Russophobic politicians."
Moreover, this would be "Trump’s most serious defeat" because he is forced to neglect Washington’s strategic and security interests.
In turn, Klintsevich stressed that counterterrorism cooperation between Moscow and Washington is the key to making the world a safer place.
"But the American side has confined itself to general statements, having taken no practical steps," he added.
"We understand that to a certain extent the US President is restricted in his capabilities. We’re ready to wait for a while. Nevertheless, time is now playing against him. He is bound hand and foot and the binds are getting tighter," the lawmaker concluded.
Way way to early with a number of European elections this year which will have a profound effect on the behaviour and influence in the media of the liberal elite and there neocon agenda.

This sort of reactions from so many quarters means only one thing : Trump is right...
jas
--
I agree to a certain extent, but it is only March 5. Trump has barely been in office for over a month. February only have 28 days and his inauguration was January 20. So, I think it is waaaay premature to start talking about Trump being defeated for a 4-8 year time in office.
I see where some commenters are even trying to say that Trump voters don't care about relations with Russia, trying to redefine Trump's mandate. Possibly paid trolls posting that sort of thing.
ivanwa88
In terms of change or progress towards the American voters mandate we need to wait till towards the end of the year when an assessment might yield significantly different results.
Till then there will be many twists and turns high's and low's for us all as long as a war does not break out by then we might be in for a pleasant next 40-50 years on planet Earth.
armor