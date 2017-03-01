Register
15:31 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    French presidential election candidate for the left-wing French Socialist (PS) party Benoit Hamon (R) talks with an unionist of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) next to former presidential candidate for the Green Party Europe-Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV) Yannick Jadot (C) during a visit at a fast-food on February 27, 2017 in Paris

    All for One, One for All: French Left Finds Fraternité in Hostility to Moscow

    © AFP 2016/ Philippe Lopez
    Politics
    Get short URL
    571821

    The two leading French political parties in favor of maintaining and toughening anti-Russian policy, the Socialists and the Greens, have announced a merger of their programs and the nomination of a single candidate for April's presidential elections. Russian observers consider the moderate left's chances for victory.

    French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France, November 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Thomas Samson
    Francois Fillon Backs Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions to Shore Up Farming
    French Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon and Green Party leader Yannick Jadot reached an agreement on a joint candidacy on February 23, with Jadot giving up his election bid and endorsing Hamon; three days later, Green Party voters confirmed their party's support via e-voting. In his own party, Hamon is seen as a representative of the left-wing and green side of the Socialist Party.

    Joining forces, the moderate left now hopes that Hamon will be able to catch up to polling leaders, including the National Front's Marine Le Pen, the Republicans' Francois Fillon, and En Marche's Emmanuel Macron, each of whom are between 4.5-12 percentage points ahead of Hamon and the Socialists.

    Russian observers first took note of Hamon's anti-Russian stance during his party's primary campaign, which concluded in January, when he defeated former Prime Minister Manuel Valls and secured his party's nomination. 

    During the campaign, Hamon repeatedly accused President Francois Hollande, a fellow Socialist, of appeasing Russia. "This attitude of complacency with regard to Vladimir Putin – I cannot understand it! We're talking about an aggressive imperialism by the Russians, and we should respond with firmness, not complacency," Hamon said during one primary event. 

    Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    France's Dialogue With Russia Should Not Be Built on 'Weakness' - Presidential Hopeful
    In his own analysis on the Socialist-Green electoral alliance, RIA Novosti contributor Igor Gashkov pointed out that even among the batch of Socialist candidates, where a mild hostility toward Russia was seen as the norm, Hamon stood out.

    As for Jadot, he too has been just as firm an opponent to normalizing relations with Moscow. Last fall, in his capacity as an MP in the European Parliament, the politician demanded that President Hollande cancel Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Paris. Jadot's recommendations were taken into account, the meeting at Elysee Palace was shortened, and this resulted in Moscow cancelling the visit. During that campaign, the Green politician called Putin the "butcher of the Syrian city of Aleppo." 

    As Gashkov pointed out, "the unfriendly attitude toward Moscow is well within the tradition of the Socialist Party and the Greens. Russia is seen by France's moderate left as a country of the right wing political choice, and a reminder of the potential alternative for France itself – in the form of a victory by the National Front candidate Marine Le Pen." 

    Among the left, only the far-left Unsubmissive France Party and their candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon "retain an amicable attitude toward Moscow, with some reservations." As per the tradition of the far left, Melenchon is also skeptical toward the EU and globalization, but is skeptical of National Front's position on immigration.

    This picture taken on November 20, 2015 shows an aerial view of buildings, the dome of Les Invalides' chapel and the Pantheon in Paris
    © AFP 2016/ JOEL SAGET
    Paris Tries to Use Russia to 'Divert Attention Away From Major Internal Crisis'
    Before Jadot withdrew his candidacy, opinion polling saw him polling at about 15% of the vote. Combining the vote of the Socialists and the Greens is expected to give them about 20%. Experts have calculated that the expected threshold to making it into the second round of voting, which will take place May 7 following the April 23 first round, is about 25%. According to Gashkov, for Hamon to catch up with Emmanuel Macron and his centrists, the Socialists will be likely to seek a strategy of consolidating the country's Muslim voters around themselves.

    Hamon, the journalist recalled, has considered Muslims constituting the basis of his electorate throughout much of his career. "He was elected to France's parliament from Trappes, a majority of whose residents are Muslims. In a recent scandal surrounding the coffee shops of Saint-Denis (where Muslim owners didn't allow women into their shops), Hamon was perhaps the only one who took the side of the faithful. The unconventional position turned out extremely successful politically; Muslim votes allowed Hamon to achieve victory in the primaries."

    Furthermore, Gashkov noted, "Hamon is likely appealing to Muslim voters with his key economic program – the introduction of a guaranteed monthly income. Many of France's 6-8 million Muslims are unemployed. The opportunity to increase their income without employment is seen as an attractive alternative by this section of the population."

    Sputnik
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Sputnik, RT Dismiss Claims by Macron's Ally of Spreading 'Fake' News
    Unfortunately for the Socialist, Emmanuel Macron is also competing for the Muslim vote. A year and a half ago, following the November 2015 Paris attacks, the politician said that France bore some of the responsibility for the radicalization of terrorists who committed the terrorist attacks. Since then, he has continued his fight, calling the colonization of Algeria a "crime against humanity," and saying that traditional French culture didn't exist.

    Ultimately, Gashkov noted that in their competition for the same electorate, Hamon and Macron "have to share not only common assets, but also a common liability. Both men served in the Hollande administration at the ministerial rank, and thus participated in the construction of a new French socialism, or putting it more mildly, 'in Hollandeism'. The result of the president's efforts has disappointed the vast majority of French voters – not least because Hollande could not keep his campaign promises. Whether or not his colleagues will be more effective remains to be seen – on the condition that France again opts for the left in this year's elections."

    Related:

    Francois Fillon Backs Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions to Shore Up Farming
    France's Dialogue With Russia Should Not Be Built on 'Weakness' - Hamon
    French Elections: Arch-Conservative Fillon Supporter Touts 'Pragmatic Approach'
    Paris Tries to Use Russia to 'Divert Attention Away From Major Internal Crisis'
    Russian Senator Says French Presidential Hopeful Macron Backed by US
    Sputnik, RT Dismiss Claims by Macron's Ally of Spreading 'Fake' News
    Tags:
    French presidential election, presidential election, analysis, Yannick Jadot, Benoit Hamon, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Emmanuel Macron, Francois Hollande, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sapper
      I would rather buy a used car from Le Pen than from one of her opponents. If the voters want real change vote for Le Pen, otherwise they are going for another five years of misery!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Donboston27
      The French voting far left deserve neither their culture nor their country , to appease the muslim population they defend and try to implement parts of sharia law in a " democratic country " and so little by little they will give in more and mire until they cant resist calls to implement strickt islamic rule , France voters are digging their own graves by voting for the left islamic appologizts and selling out their own culture snd people , I see France as an islamic country few generations down the road and quite frankly they deserve nothing less
    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      This Likud vs Bund worldwide BS is becoming tiring... add to that it seems they are aiming towards another crisis à la WWII.
    • Reply
      avatar
      armorin reply tosapper(Show commentHide comment)
      sapper, the French have a mind I do not understand well... I too would buy a 2nd hand car from Marine Le Pen, but never from the 'gredins' in power there.
      That 1789 Revolution has decidedly marked them grievously...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok