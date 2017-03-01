Kremlin 'Not Surprised' at Trump's Silence on Russia in First Speech to Congress

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque New US National Security Advisor Likely to Hinder Trump’s Russia Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Kremlin is not surprised that US President Donald Trump's first speech to the joint session of US Congress made no mention of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"No, we are not surprised. He is the president of the United States. Naturally, he is engaged in US affairs. Our President [Vladimir] Putin is engaged in Russian affairs. It is absolutely normal," Peskov told reporters.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump delivered his first address before Congress, speaking on the issues of economic policy, health care, infrastructure, and military spending as well as the fight against terrorism.

