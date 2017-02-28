Putin Accepts Invitation to Visit Turkmenistan in 'Foreseeable Future' - Kremlin

© AFP 2016/ ATTILA KISBENEDEK Putin Congratulates Turkmenistan's President Berdimuhamedov Following Successful Re-election

DUSHANBE (Tajikistan) (Sputnik)Putin held phone talks with Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov jointly with the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

"During this conversation, Putin expressed regret over the fact that due to the busy schedule of his current trip to Central Asia, he was unable to visit Turkmenistan," the Kremlin said. "However, Putin assured Berdimuhamedov that he would certainly take advantage of the invitation to visit the country in the foreseeable future."

The Kremlin added that presidential aides and the designated departments would be tasked with preparing for Putin's visit.

Putin is scheduled to arrive in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday after stops in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan this week.

