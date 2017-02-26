'Business First': Russia-US Ties May Improve, Including in Defense Area

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Speaking about the possible improvement of collaboration in the defense area, Chemezov reminded that the two states have a successful experience of cooperation on unique alloys within a project with the Boeing Company.

"We think that Russia-US relations may improve. President Donald Trump came from business. But business is first and foremost, oriented on the economic interests… such an approach will have a positive impact on the political relations between the two states," Chemezov told the Defense News magazine in an interview.

US-Russian ties soured under Barack Obama after Washington introduced economic sanctions against Russia in 2014 over its alleged meddling in the internal Ukrainian conflict. US President Donald Trump repeatedly called for better ties with Moscow in his campaign speeches.