Turkey-Russia Dialogue Not Alternative to Ankara's Cooperation With NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, has made a number of efforts aimed at cessation of hostilities in Syria, such as convocation of settlement talks in Astana and establishment of a trilateral mechanism on monitoring the ceasefire in the crisis-torn country.

"For us Russia is a very valuable and very important ally… Our relations with Russia is not an alternative to our relations with western powers, with NATO," Ilnur Cevik said.

"At that moment we are mowing towards a new world disorder, instead of a new world order, we are moving into, unfortunately, to the new era of disorder and there the good relations between Turkey and Russia, the cooperation between Turkey and Israel are very very crucial for the future of peace in the Middle East."