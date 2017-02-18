Register
21:38 GMT +318 February 2017
    NATO country flags wave outside NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday July 28, 2015

    Four NATO Countries Want Russia to Protect Them From Security Threats

    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Residents of four NATO member states would prefer a military alliance with Russia, if their countries were attacked. This is evidenced by results of a global survey conducted among residents of 66 countries by sociologists from WIN/Gallup International.

    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The UK Ministry of defence
    Reasons Why NATO 'Spared No Expense' on Its Promenade With Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov
    Russia was chosen by residents Bulgaria, Greece, Slovenia and Turkey as the main guarantor of their security. In case of an attack, all these countries want to see Russian forces fighting on their side, the survey revealed.

    Worth noting is that the Bulgarians and the Greeks called Turkey their main security threat, although the latter is also a member of NATO and should theoretically be considered an ally.

    Apparently, the Turkish occupation of northern Cyprus in 1974 showed that these countries can't rely on the protection of the Western military alliance, Bloomberg noted, adding that this could be one of the reasons why they chose Russia.

    Although residents of many other countries expressed their desire to have the US on their side, researchers noted that people started to respond to geopolitical changes, altering their perceptions of Washington as a global leader.

    For instance, the Chinese have chosen Russia as their favorable ally, while the Russians, in their turn, preferred to work with the Chinese.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © AFP 2016/ Attila Kisbenedek
    NATO Enlargement Aims to Deter Russia as Key Threat to Alliance - Putin
    According to the vice president of WIN / Gallup International, Kancho Stoychev, the outcome of the poll shows that the US policy over the last 20 years has led to a rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing.

    In his turn, the Dean of the School of Economics and Science at the University of St. Gallen, James Davis, believes that the results of the survey also demonstrate a religious division in Europe. For instance, Greeks and Bulgarians have chosen Russia, because all three countries are orthodox.

    Another reason behind a more cautious attitude toward the US among Europeans is their controversial military activities in the countries abroad.

    After the US military campaign in Iraq, fewer Europeans believe that the United States should play the role of a global leader and with the election of Donald Trump as US President the confidence of EU citizens in Washington has decreased even more, the expert concluded.

