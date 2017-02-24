Trump Pleased By Tillerson, Dunford Meetings With Russian Counterparts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is pleased with the outcomes of the meetings of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford with their respective Russian counterparts, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a briefing.

When asked on Thursday if Trump is pleased with the results of the meetings, Spicer stated, “Yes.”

“Both of them [Tillerson, Dunford] had an opportunity to meet their counterparts in different locations ironically on the same day,” Spicer said. “They both had very very productive discussions. The President was very pleased with the outcome of that.”

Earlier on Thursday, Dunford said that his meeting with Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov in Azerbaijan on February 16 does not indicate a change in the US policy toward Moscow. The general added that he reemphasized with the Russian counterpart the need for continuing dialogue over air and sea incidents.

On February 16, Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov met with Tillerson on the sidelines of the G20 forum in Bonn. The meeting became the first personal high-ranking contact between Russian and Trump administration officials.