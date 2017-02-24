Register
    Flags with a logo of OSCE in Vienna

    Russian, Ukrainian Parliament Members Discuss Donbass Conflict

    © Photo: OSCE/Mikhail Evstafiev
    119701

    The members of the Russian and Ukrainian parliaments have met at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe discussing the conflict in southeastern Ukraine.

    Protests in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    US Calls on Kiev to Boost Efforts to Fight Corruption, Continue Reforms
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Members of the Russian and Ukrainian parliaments have met at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) discussing the conflict in southeastern Ukraine (Donbass), Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said.

    "The Russian delegation at the OSCE PA held a meeting with the Ukrainian partners on the sidelines of an Assembly summit that is being held in Vienna," Tolstoy said adding that during the talks he expressed readiness "to return Kiev to the course of the Minsk agreements and to adhere to them point by point in order to reach the goal, to stop bloodshed and to sit at the negotiating table with DPR and LPR [Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics]."

    According to Tolstoy, OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella and OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen also took part in the talks. Muttonen suggested that heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations hold separate talks on the issue as a form of a more detailed approach to the crisis in Ukraine.

    "We expressed readiness to talks to our colleagues in order to help them in the resolution of the crisis situation in our neighboring country," Tolstoy said.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini discussed the situation in southeastern Ukraine on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18.

    Mogherini reiterated the European Union’s strong support for the full implementation of the Minsk peace agreements on Ukraine, underlining also Russia's responsibility in this regard, and expressed commitment to EU's engagement in accompanying the work of the Normandy Format and the OSCE.

      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Nothing will come of this till the fascist Poroshenko is taken out with the rest that have there snout stuck in the trough in Kiev. A total reset of government. Until this authoritarian and corrupt government is fully removed, Ukraine will remain a basket case!!! He is loosing support from the septic neocons and the EU have been showing very little interest, so maybe soon it will come to pass!!!
