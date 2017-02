© REUTERS/ Arnd Wiegmann UN Chief Says Counterterrorism Strategies Lack Respect for Rule of Law

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Nations system should have a new office for counter-terrorism, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN General Assembly.

"Create a new Office for Counter-Terrorism," Guterres said on Wednesday. "This Office would be headed by a new Under-Secretary-General."

Guterres said the main goal of this initiative is to improve efficiency. The Office will report to the General Assembly through the secretary-general himself.

The Secretary-General invited UN General Assembly members to share their views on the initiative.