Register
03:16 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Trump supporters celebrate as election returns come in at Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016

    GOP More Concerned With White House Leaks Than Trump's Alleged Russian Ties

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    Get short URL
    520730

    Republican voters are far more concerned with White House leaks to the media, regarding phone conversations between the administration and Russia, than they are with the contents of the leaks, according to a poll released Wednesday.

    Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn arrives at the Trump Tower (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    The Trump Team's First Loss: Who Was Behind Flynn's Resignation
    The survey, conducted by Reuters/Ipsos from February 16-20, found that 57 percent of Republicans are more concerned with the leaks themselves than the contents of the phone calls. Only 23 percent of those polled were more concerned about contact between White House advisors and Russia, while the remaining 20 percent was unsure.

    General Michael Flynn recently resigned from his role as the Trump administration’s National Security Advisor, following the intelligence community leaking conversations between Flynn and the Russian ambassador during the transition period. The media, along with Democratic lawmakers, waged a campaign accusing him of undermining the Obama administration and pointing out that he lied to the current White House about the conversations.

    “The people who gave information to the press should be ashamed,” US President Donald Trump said of the leakers during a recent press conference.

    FBI Director James Comey
    © East News/ AP Photo/Steven Senne
    FBI Chief Holds Classified Briefing Amid Reports of Trump-Russia Ties
    Trump defended Flynn, stating that he was only doing his job when he spoke to the Russian ambassador, urging the nation to hold off on reacting to sanctions placed under President Barack Obama, until Trump took office.

    Across party lines however, the numbers in Reuters’ survey are split, with 43 percent of Americans more concerned about the reports of contact with Russia than the leaks. Another 39 percent of voters overall were most concerned with the leaks, while 19 percent responded that they did not know.

    "Republicans have now put a higher priority on their partisan identification and support for their current leader than principles they have had for many decades," Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, told Reuters. "We live in such a polarized era."

    Gary Crosen, 65, a retiree from Millersville, Maryland, who was one of those polled, explained why he is more concerned with the leaks.

    "I consider Russia one of our friends," Crosen told the pollsters, explaining that he does not think the private conversations should have been leaked. "And we don't need to publicize it the way the news media has.”

    Related:

    Ex-CIA Officer: Trump Security Adviser Wants to Deter Russia
    Trump Still Trying to 'Figure Out Russia Policy' – Ex-Envoy to Russia McFaul
    Trump Believes US, Russia Can Find New Areas of Common Interest - VP
    FBI Chief Holds Classified Briefing Amid Reports of Trump-Russia Ties
    'Position of Strength': Pentagon's Message to Russia 'Working Against Trump'
    Tags:
    Poll, Leaks, Republican Party, White House, General Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      These WH leaks are a real problem. Someone will go to jail for it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      "Republicans have now put a higher priority on their partisan identification and support for their current leader than principles they have had for many decades," Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, told Reuters. "We live in such a polarized era."
      --
      Sabato. lol
    • Reply
      avatar
      Lepke
      The leak itself is the issue. If an American wants to talk to a Russian so what. Most Americans would prefer to have a better relationship with Russia. We have more in common Russia than our politicians wish us to know.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      Leaks of this kind are a serious threat to the presidents ability to do his job. It can also interfere with international diplomacy. The press is reporting on things without identifying their sources. This is a matter of national and possibly international security. The press is either reporting unreliable news or they are protecting treason. The government knows the answer to that and need to aggressively pursue the source.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell Rin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, not that long ago it was the moderates that got laws passed. Now the term moderate is used to insult their own party members. Not only is this very unproductive, but they are sinking to new lows in order to fight dirty. if they keep this up they will all implode.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok